Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $35.67

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $52,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $169,110 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,677,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 951,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,272. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

