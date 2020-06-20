Brokerages Set Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price at $8.37

Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NEXA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 86,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

