Brokerages Set Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,215,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 168,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

