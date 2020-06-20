Brokerages Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target at $45.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. 502,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $34,091,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 404,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 361,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,306,000 after acquiring an additional 160,565 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

