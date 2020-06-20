Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $42.58

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Stantec stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 116,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 766,988 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 357.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,291 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

