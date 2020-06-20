Brokerages Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Price Target at $1.58

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,530,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.