Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Bank of America accounts for about 6.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,701,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

