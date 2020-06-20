Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,212. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $1,135,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

