BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

BRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut shares of BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 156,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,426. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $202.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

