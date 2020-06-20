Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 1,009,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.47. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.