Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE BY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 120,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,136. The company has a market cap of $482.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BY shares. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

