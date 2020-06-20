Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.03). Cabot posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 96.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.