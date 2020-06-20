Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 3,979,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.