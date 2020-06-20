Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of CALM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 582,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,318,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,785,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after buying an additional 359,707 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,862,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,383,000 after buying an additional 318,287 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,467,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,428.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 193,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

