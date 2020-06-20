Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$122.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.38.

TSE CNR traded down C$1.90 on Friday, hitting C$118.98. 6,374,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$127.79.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

In related news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total value of C$208,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,474,697.92. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 210 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$25,020.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,631.52. Insiders sold 4,834 shares of company stock valued at $543,447 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

