Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,118,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,021. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

