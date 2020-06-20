Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$387.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$347.67.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$2.37 on Friday, hitting C$346.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$333.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$328.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

