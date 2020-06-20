Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.83 ($67.23).

Cancom stock traded down €1.25 ($1.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €50.60 ($56.85). 1,102,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($66.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.39 and its 200-day moving average is €49.18.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

