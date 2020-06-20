Cancom’s (COK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.83 ($67.23).

Shares of ETR COK traded down €1.25 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €50.60 ($56.85). 1,102,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 48.84. Cancom has a one year low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a one year high of €59.05 ($66.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

