Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CMD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. 883,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,096. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

