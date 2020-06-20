Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CMD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. 883,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,096. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.