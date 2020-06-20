Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.41% of Dollar General worth $1,673,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after buying an additional 890,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $21,940,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.96.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,244. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

