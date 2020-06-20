Capital World Investors Buys 173,991 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.47% of Texas Instruments worth $1,346,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $125.84. 206,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.