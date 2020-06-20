Capital World Investors Has $2.73 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 457,259 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.34% of Alphabet worth $2,732,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,426.48. 1,749,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,227. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,396.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,347.36. The stock has a market cap of $975.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

