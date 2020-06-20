Capital World Investors Has $4.66 Billion Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,067,222 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned about 2.82% of Netflix worth $4,661,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.66.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $451.89. 290,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

