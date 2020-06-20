Capital World Investors Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,051,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,340 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $11,983,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.06. 2,981,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $280.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

