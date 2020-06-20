Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,108,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,011,865 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $3,208,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 457.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $193.02. 106,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,504. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

