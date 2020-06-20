Capital World Investors Sells 288,850 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288,850 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,466,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 6,870,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

