Capital World Investors Sells 6,953,059 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,423,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,953,059 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital World Investors owned 3.02% of Home Depot worth $6,053,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. 5,352,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.92. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.