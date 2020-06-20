Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 20,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 380,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,730. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

