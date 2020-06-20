Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CATM. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Gabelli started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

CATM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 857,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,113. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,100 shares of company stock worth $408,618. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

