CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Position Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,086 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.82% of CareDx worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 322,513 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 1,858,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,632,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $840,806.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.