Carnival (LON:CCL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Press coverage about Carnival (LON:CCL) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Carnival’s score:
- Things Look Grim For Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) After Today's Downgrade (finance.yahoo.com)
- Stock market gives up early gains to end lower as Apple plans to re-close stores and W.H.O. says coronavirus has entered ‘new and dangerous phase’ (finance.yahoo.com)
- Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to coronavirus – KFSN-TV (abc30.com)
- Carnival Cruise Line posts $4.4 Billion loss, plans sale of ships – NBC 15 WPMI (mynbc15.com)
- Carnival: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot | Business | journalstar.com – Lincoln Journal Star (journalstar.com)
LON:CCL traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,246.50 ($15.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,123.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,079 ($51.92).
About Carnival
Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
