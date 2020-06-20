Carnival (LON:CCL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Press coverage about Carnival (LON:CCL) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON:CCL traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,246.50 ($15.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,123.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,079 ($51.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.02) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Carnival to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 1,280 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780 ($22.65).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

