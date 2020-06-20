Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.50. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,774,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739,060. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Carnival by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

