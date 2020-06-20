Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $15,240.70 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00754217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00261742 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,219,494 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

