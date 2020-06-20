Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

CSLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 58.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 248,842 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 397.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,031,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,028 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 89.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

