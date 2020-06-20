Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catasys in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

CATS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,713. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.21. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $234,507.90. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Catasys by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catasys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

