Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 572,355 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 9.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 56,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 37,290,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,968,940. The company has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.