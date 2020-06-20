Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

