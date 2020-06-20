Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 582,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Celestica stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 326,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.18. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

