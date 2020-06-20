CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 21,472,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,069. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,844,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.