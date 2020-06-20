Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CETV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 560,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,291. Central European Media Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $910.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

