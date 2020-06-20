Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 600,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 74.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Century Communities by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 169,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

