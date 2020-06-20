CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $31.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 2,920,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

