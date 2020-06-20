Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198,928 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.12% of Cheesecake Factory worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,631 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 10,099,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,540. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.88%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

