Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,668,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,045. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 69.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

