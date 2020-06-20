Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $10.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

LNG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 2,772,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

