Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Chevron by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,838,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

