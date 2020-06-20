Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

