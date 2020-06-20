Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.67.
CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.
Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
