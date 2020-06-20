CIBC Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.57.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.