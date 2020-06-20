Citigroup Increases BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $260.00

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.70.

Shares of TECH traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth about $95,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

